Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.45% of Fonar worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fonar by 5,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fonar by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 22,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,927. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fonar Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 15.75%.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

