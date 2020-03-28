Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of EnLink Midstream worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 4,881,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

