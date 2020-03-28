Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 102,300 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Integra Lifesciences worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,804. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.