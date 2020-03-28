Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 202,300 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Servicemaster Global worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,559,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 765,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,646,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,642,000 after buying an additional 701,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,611,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,284,000 after buying an additional 664,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 184,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 629,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 629,419 shares during the period.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

SERV traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

