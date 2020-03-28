Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 210,300 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.03% of North American Construction Group worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. North American Construction Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

