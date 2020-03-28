Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Rexnord worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

RXN traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 923,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,952.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

