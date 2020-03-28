Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of UniFirst worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. 202,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.35. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

