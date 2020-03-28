Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 303,407 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 303,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Vera Bradley worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,651. The company has a market cap of $146.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $67,505.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,633.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

