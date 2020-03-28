Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,300 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.23% of Luna Innovations worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 298,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,575. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

