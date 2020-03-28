Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 97,600 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

