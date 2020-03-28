Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,373.13 ($44.37).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (down previously from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price for the company.

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 3,126 ($41.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,434.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,705.23. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

