Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,638,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,677. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

