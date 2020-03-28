REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. REPO has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $4,751.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, REPO has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.02514022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

