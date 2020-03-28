Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Koinex and Bitbns. Request has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $60,186.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Koinex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, COSS, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coineal, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, Binance, DDEX, Bitbns, KuCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.