Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.18% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.