Reviewing Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 0.54 -$56.67 million $0.83 7.58 Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.06 $19.35 million ($0.07) -6.43

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -4.90% 2.25% 1.17% Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Lonestar Resources US 1 4 1 0 2.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 529.57%. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,455.90%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

