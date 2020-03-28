RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Update

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,828,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 203,691 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 13,414.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

RNET stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. RigNet has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

