RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by ADI Capital Management LLC

ADI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for about 4.7% of ADI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ADI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $238.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.05. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

