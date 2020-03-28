Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

