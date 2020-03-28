Rocket Pool Price Reaches $0.37 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

