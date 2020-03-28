Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Lifted by Axa

Axa raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,071,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $151.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

