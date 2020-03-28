Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $151.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

