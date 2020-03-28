Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,893,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 27th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,572,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $151.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

