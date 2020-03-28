Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $87.45 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.43.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $28,412,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

