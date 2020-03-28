ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 1-Day Volume Tops $720,894.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $720,894.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

