Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

ROP stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

