Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Update

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 27th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 183,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.11. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

