Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

HTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hertz Global stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

