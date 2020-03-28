Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $83,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

