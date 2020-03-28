Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

News stories about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

