Ruff Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.69 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ruff has a market cap of $4.13 million and $7.69 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.