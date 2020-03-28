Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $129,391.80 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,226,750 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

