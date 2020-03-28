Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryanair stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.