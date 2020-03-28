Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 27th total of 228,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

