S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of S & T Bancorp worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

STBA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.