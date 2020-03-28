Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in March

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,012,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SABR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 6,832,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.