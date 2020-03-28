Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0002 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market cap of $526,733.76 and approximately $3,101.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 4,030.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00160366 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

