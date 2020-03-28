Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $58,960.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Safe has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004097 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.