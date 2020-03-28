SafeCapital 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $928,700.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $928,700.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,427,713 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,074 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.