Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.6% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,533,781 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

