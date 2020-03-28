SaluS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,818.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 1% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $6,818.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

