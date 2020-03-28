San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 27th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,446. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

