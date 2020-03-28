Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 27th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

SAFM stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

