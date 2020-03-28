Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Sanmina worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

