Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.08

Headlines about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SNY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

