savedroid (SVD) Price Down 54.2% Over Last Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 54.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $241,406.72 and approximately $412.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04879840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00065006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036814 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

