SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

