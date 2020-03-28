Scala 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $159,481.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

