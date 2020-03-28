Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $91,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

