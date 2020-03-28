Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $84,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.